Verla Goodman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Verla M. Goodman, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel. Masks are required for the service.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are requested to the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn, Iowa or American Legion Post 226 in St. Edward.
———
Verla May was born June 25, 1924, in Askov, Minn., to Lawrence and Gertrude (Johnson) Thompsen. In 1941, she graduated from high school in Hamburg, Iowa. After high school, she moved to California and worked in the shipyards in San Francisco.
Eventually, she moved back to St. Edward and worked at the hospital in Albion and Ainsworth. In 1966, she moved to Grand Island, where Verla worked at the Grand Island Vet Clinic for over 17 years and also worked fulltime for Skagway.
On April 23, 1948, Verla married Lawrence L. Goodman in Clarks. The couple was blessed with two children, Janet and Dan.
She is survived by daughter Janet Lea (Jerry) Ahartz of Osburn, Idaho; a son, Dan (Linda) Goodman of Norfolk; grandchildren Darin Wilson, Todd Goodman and Ryan Goodman; and great-grandchildren Amelia, Oliver, Hazel, Eva, Audrey and Landry.
Verla was preceded in death by her spouse; a sister, Lucille Christensen; and grandson Scott Goodman.
The service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.