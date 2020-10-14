You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
WESTERN IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 MONONA, FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 055 HARRISON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056 SHELBY. IN
NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 015 THURSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
033 CUMING, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 034 BURT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042
PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044
DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050
BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065
SEWARD AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE.

* WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT.

* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP MAY DISPLAY EXTREME FIRE
BEHAVIOR, SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

Verla Goodman

NORFOLK — Services for Verla M. Goodman, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK —  Services for Joseph A. Heiderman, 46, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Verla M. Goodman, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Donald Roberts, 60, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

CREIGHTON — Private services for Merritt C. Warren, 97, Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Revs. Bev Hieb and Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate.

NIOBRARA — Services for Margaret “Peggy” Diez, 92, Gretna, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence.

WAYNE — Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

SPENCER — Services for Jason Goesch, 48, Spencer, will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Boyd County School Gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Spencer.

WAYNE — Memorial graveside services for Mark Cunningham, 65, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

