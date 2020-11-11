Verl Nahrstedt

You have permission to edit this article.
MADISON — Services for Verl L. Nahrstedt, 96, Madison, will be at a later date.

He died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

1924-2020

Verl was born March 19, 1924, on a farm northeast of Madison to Clarence and Stella (Purdy) Nahrstedt. He graduated from Madison High School and entered the U.S. Navy. He was stationed for three years on Kwajalein and Carlisle Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

After an honorable discharge, he worked in Fremont at a radio station and later farmed west of Madison.

Verl married Harriett Leu on June 15, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The couple were the parents of two children.

Verl enjoyed being a private pilot, riding motorcycles, working on his ham radios and golfing. He eagerly looked forward to getting together with his card clubs for games of pitch, as well as his bowling league and dancing at Kings Ballroom in Norfolk.

Verl served for many years on the board of School District 56, the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Norfalcon’s model airplane club. He was particularly proud of the Nahrstedt Airport, which was located on his farm and noted on aeronautical maps of the time.

Verl was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and in many other capacities. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and collecting over 5,000 vinyl record albums.

He is survived by his spouse, Harriett Nahrstedt of Madison; his children, Mike (LaRene) Nahrstedt of Madison and Sheri (Tom) Anderson of Morristown, N.J.; a sister, Irma Jean Radant, currently of Stuart; a sister-in-law, Betty Nahrstedt currently of Bassett; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.

Verl was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ellen (Boyd) Russell; a brother, Dale Nahrstedt; a brother-in-law, Gerald Radant; a brother-in-law, Boyd Russell; and a great-grandchild, Corban Nahrstedt.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

