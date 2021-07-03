Verdelle Reeg

WAYNE — Services for Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid, St. Paul Lutheran Church (Winside) or Greenwood Cemetery Association.
She died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
———
Verdelle Mae Reeg was born June 16, 1926, in Wayne County to Florenz and Paula (Roggenbach) Niemann. She was baptized and confirmed at Theophilus Evangelical Church near Winside. It was at Theophilus Sunday School where she first remembers a young prankster named Ray Reeg. She graduated from Winside High School where she cherished friends and special events. One memory was Senior Sneak Day to Lincoln, riding in the back of an open stock truck since gasoline rations were dear during the war. Verdelle completed study at National Business College in Sioux City, Iowa. Then she worked at the Benthack Hospital where she went into surgery with Dr. Walter to take shorthand notes, a task not mentioned in her job interview.
On Easter Sunday 1947, Verdelle and Ray were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She carried Easter lilies for her bouquet. They farmed northwest of Wayne for 42 years. When daughter Jana went off to kindergarten, Verdelle began a 30 plus year career as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church secretary. She was a Sunday school and VBS teacher, as well as a member of Ladies Aid and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Retiring to town in 1990, Verdelle and Ray enjoyed card clubs and were members of Grace Lutheran Duo Club. She was active in Ladies Aid, Alter Guild and Acme Club. She especially liked caring for the church plants. She and Ray moved to Wayne Country View senior home in 2015.
Verdelle was preceded in death by Ray, her loving husband of almost 65 years; parents; father- and mother-in-law Fred and Mathilde Reeg; and brother-in-law Donald Reeg.
She is survived by daughter Jana Reeg Steidinger and her husband, Mark of Menomonie, Wis.; brother Leon Niemann and his wife, Ann of Lakewood, Colo.; and nephews Paul Niemann of Lakewood and Jeff Niemann and his wife, Perrin, and their daughter, Ava Grace of Fort Collins, Colo.