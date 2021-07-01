You have permission to edit this article.
Verdelle Reeg

WAYNE —  Services for Verdelle M. Reeg, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Services for Cole T. McGrath, 35, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence in Omaha.

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly “Bev” Ohlman, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

HADAR — Services for LaJean M. Spreeman, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for John W. Werner, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. John’s Cemetery south of Battle Creek. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate.

NORFOLK —  Graveside services for Bruce Hiller, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CLAY CENTER — Memorial services for Eileen Mattison, 84, formerly of the Verdigre area, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Zion Lutheran Church, 204 W. Johnson St., in Clay Center.

DODGE — Services for Marlyn (Mrs. Eugene) Hunke, 80, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

