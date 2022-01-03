You have permission to edit this article.
Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

Verda Mae Fischer died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Verda Mae Fischer was born on Aug. 2, 1927, to Henry and Florence (Loseke) Sohl in rural Madison. Verda graduated from Madison High School in 1945.

After graduating high school, Verda moved to Omaha and worked as a secretary during World War II until moving back to Madison in 1942.

Verda married Laurence Fischer on Feb. 27, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. After getting married, the couple lived on a farm in rural Madison until moving to Norfolk in 1954.

Verda worked as a secretary for Ringer Partners in Norfolk until her retirement. Verda enjoyed doing genealogy and traveling. She was also a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Church was important to Verda. She was a member of Tabitha Society and hosted Bible studies.

Survivors include sons Jack (Arlene) Fischer of Norfolk and Jerry Fischer of Omaha; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence; her spouse, Lawrence; her stepfather, Herbert Gerling; brother Kenneth Sohl; and sister Maxine Balls.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Norman Creutz

WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Joel Stenberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Marie Finochiaro

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

