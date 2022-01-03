Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
Verda Mae Fischer died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1927-2021
Verda Mae Fischer was born on Aug. 2, 1927, to Henry and Florence (Loseke) Sohl in rural Madison. Verda graduated from Madison High School in 1945.
After graduating high school, Verda moved to Omaha and worked as a secretary during World War II until moving back to Madison in 1942.
Verda married Laurence Fischer on Feb. 27, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. After getting married, the couple lived on a farm in rural Madison until moving to Norfolk in 1954.
Verda worked as a secretary for Ringer Partners in Norfolk until her retirement. Verda enjoyed doing genealogy and traveling. She was also a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Church was important to Verda. She was a member of Tabitha Society and hosted Bible studies.
Survivors include sons Jack (Arlene) Fischer of Norfolk and Jerry Fischer of Omaha; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence; her spouse, Lawrence; her stepfather, Herbert Gerling; brother Kenneth Sohl; and sister Maxine Balls.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.