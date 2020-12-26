Vera Schrantz

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Vera M. Schrantz, 89, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Masks are required at the funeral home along with social distancing. Visitations will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home in Springview.
Memorials have been suggested to AseraCare Hospice.