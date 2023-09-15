NORFOLK — Services for Vera V. Olson, 100, of Creighton, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.
Vera Olson died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Avera Creighton Care Centre.
ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Janette “Jan” Merrill, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janette Merrill died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at her home.
TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce, U.S.…
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.
