CLEARWATER — Services for Vera Dell Stuhr, 83, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

She died suddenly as the result of a ruptured aortic aneurism on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2020

Vera Dell Stuhr, daughter of Leo and Margaret (Sehi) Funk, was born Oct. 29, 1936, on the farm southwest of Clearwater. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in rural Clearwater. She attended school at Sunny Brook District 46 through the eighth grade and graduated with normal training from St. Mary’s High School at O’Neill in 1955. She taught at rural schools in Wheeler County for two years.

On Aug. 8, 1956, Vera Dell married Philip Thiele at rural St. John’s Church. The couple made their home and farmed in the St. John’s area and were blessed with six children. Following the death of her spouse, Philip, in 1978, Vera Dell remained on the farm until 1982.

On July 9, 1982, Vera Dell married LaVern Stuhr at rural St. John’s Church. They lived on a farm east of Elgin. She was a homemaker and also worked for social services as a caregiver to the elderly for 10 years. LaVern passed away in 2011.

Vera Dell was a lifelong member of the Catholic church, belonging to both St. John the Baptist Church in rural Clearwater and later St. Boniface Church in Elgin. She was active in the Christian Mothers at both parishes. She was proud of her flower garden and a lover of animals.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Jack) Allemang of Clearwater, Deb (Dwaine) Trease of Clearwater, Mike (Katie) Thiele of St. Paul, Gary (Carol) Thiele of Norfolk, Greg (Ellen) Thiele of Norfolk, Peggy Connot (fiancé Gary Chance) of Neligh; 12 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; her beloved dog, Sam; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vera Dell was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, Philip and LaVern; a brother, Clarence Funk and two sisters, Marilyn Ziska and an infant sister, Mary.

Condolences by be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

