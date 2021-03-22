Velma Schweers

You have permission to edit this article.
WISNER — Services for Velma I. Schweers, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1928-2021

Velma Iona Schweers was born June 5, 1928, to Arthur and Anna (Heller) Fullner at their farm home near Beemer. She was baptized June 28, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer by Pastor F. Daberkow and later confirmed by Pastor E.L. Borgmeyer on April 6, 1941.

She went to Cuming County Rural School District 4 for two years and then to St. John’s Lutheran Parochial School, and helped her parents on the farm until they moved into Beemer. The family joined St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Young Peoples Society and sang in the choir.

Velma was employed at the café in Beemer.

On June 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kermit Schweers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. They lived and farmed north of Beemer, and seven children were born to them.

Velma joined the ladies aid and Nifty Neighbors Project Club.

They moved to a farm near Wisner in March 1957 and joined St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, and Velma joined the ladies aid, where she held various positions. She became a member of the Westside Busy Gals Project Club, the Couples Bible Study group and did child care in her home.

They moved to Wisner in November 1989 and became members of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and she joined the DOR Missionary League and Wednesday morning Bible Study. She belonged to several card clubs and volunteered at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Velma entered her heavenly home on March 20, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones gone before her.

She is survived by her sons, David and Connie Schweers of Wisner, Roger Schweers of Bancroft, Mark and Martha Schweers of Wisner and Timothy Schweers of Wisner. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jolene Motzkus of Elkhorn and Liz Schweers of The Villages, Fla., and brother-in-law, Russell Schweers of Norfolk.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Anna Fullner; her spouse, Kermit; two infant daughters; a son, Lynn; a great-grandson, Cole Schneider; a brother, Harlan and Luetta Fullner; brother-in-laws John Schweers and Richard Motzkus; and sister-in-law Fran Schweers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or the Orphan Grain Train.

