COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Velma Backer

Velma Backer

RANDOLPH — Private services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.

She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

1930-2020

Velma Jean Backer was born March 12, 1930, at Pierce, the daughter of Karll and Esther (Raduenz) Schellpeper. She attended Pierce County District 64 near Pierce. Velma worked as a domestic helper “nanny” for many years around Pierce and began when she was 13 years old.

On Nov. 17, 1949, Velma married Tony John Backer at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple farmed their whole married life near Randolph until they moved to Randolph in 1990.

Velma’s spouse Tony died in 2004. She moved to The Meadows in July 2017. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, card playing and Christian Mothers.

Her memberships included St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph; Christian Mothers; Parish Council of Catholic Women, serving as past president of circle No. 3, now committee No. 1; Pierce County Extension Kountry Klub; and Colonial Manor Auxiliary. She taught C.C.D. at St. Frances for two years and was a past member of the Birthday Club.

Surviving are her nine children, Dave and Peggy Backer of Broadwater, Marilyn and Jim Hope of Madison, S.D., Vera and Ron Wacker of Hartington, Douglas and Roseanne Backer of Randolph, Linda and Kelly Tramp of Norfolk, Ida and Pat Mrsny of Norfolk, Diane and Joel Lapour of Norfolk, Dennis and Shelly Backer of Randolph and Brian and Alcira Backer of Las Cruces, N.M.; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Van Ert of Grants Pass, Ore., and Elaine Bermel of Randolph; and a brother, Merlin and Joyce Schellpeper of Grants Pass.

Preceding her in death were her parents, spouse Tony on Jan. 13, 2004; an infant grandson, Joseph Carl Backer; two infant brothers, Leonard and Milton; and a sister, Adeline.

At the request of the family, Christian Mothers and parish members are asked to say a rosary for Velma this week. The family also has asked because of the limited number of people allowed in facility for visitation that guests wait at the entry for admittance and to purposefully limit your time when you arrive.

Music will be provided by cantor and guitarist George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Seth Staroscik, Mark Griffis, Tom Adams, Anthony Backer, Dean Wattier and Francis Kurtzhal. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Velma’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to Randolph Senior Center.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Rodney Bressler

Rodney Bressler

WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Patricia Gustafson

LINDY — Private services for Patricia Gustafson, 86, Northglenn, Colo., will be at Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Edward Hosch

Edward Hosch

HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memoria…

Thomas Pofahl

ELGIN — Services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

Glenda Folck

Glenda Folck

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Velma Backer

Velma Backer

RANDOLPH — Private services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Kenneth Echtenkamp

Kenneth Echtenkamp

WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.

Gertrude Hinkle

PETERSBURG — Services for Gertrude E. “Gertie” Hinkle, 96, Albion, will be private in consideration of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Petersburg. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Rod Bressler

WAYNE — Services for Rod L. Bressler, 66, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dixon County.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-