Velma Backer

RANDOLPH — Private services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
1930-2020
Velma Jean Backer was born March 12, 1930, at Pierce, the daughter of Karll and Esther (Raduenz) Schellpeper. She attended Pierce County District 64 near Pierce. Velma worked as a domestic helper “nanny” for many years around Pierce and began when she was 13 years old.
On Nov. 17, 1949, Velma married Tony John Backer at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple farmed their whole married life near Randolph until they moved to Randolph in 1990.
Velma’s spouse Tony died in 2004. She moved to The Meadows in July 2017. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, card playing and Christian Mothers.
Her memberships included St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph; Christian Mothers; Parish Council of Catholic Women, serving as past president of circle No. 3, now committee No. 1; Pierce County Extension Kountry Klub; and Colonial Manor Auxiliary. She taught C.C.D. at St. Frances for two years and was a past member of the Birthday Club.
Surviving are her nine children, Dave and Peggy Backer of Broadwater, Marilyn and Jim Hope of Madison, S.D., Vera and Ron Wacker of Hartington, Douglas and Roseanne Backer of Randolph, Linda and Kelly Tramp of Norfolk, Ida and Pat Mrsny of Norfolk, Diane and Joel Lapour of Norfolk, Dennis and Shelly Backer of Randolph and Brian and Alcira Backer of Las Cruces, N.M.; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Van Ert of Grants Pass, Ore., and Elaine Bermel of Randolph; and a brother, Merlin and Joyce Schellpeper of Grants Pass.
Preceding her in death were her parents, spouse Tony on Jan. 13, 2004; an infant grandson, Joseph Carl Backer; two infant brothers, Leonard and Milton; and a sister, Adeline.
At the request of the family, Christian Mothers and parish members are asked to say a rosary for Velma this week. The family also has asked because of the limited number of people allowed in facility for visitation that guests wait at the entry for admittance and to purposefully limit your time when you arrive.
Music will be provided by cantor and guitarist George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Seth Staroscik, Mark Griffis, Tom Adams, Anthony Backer, Dean Wattier and Francis Kurtzhal. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Velma’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to Randolph Senior Center.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.