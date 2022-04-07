NEWMAN GROVE — Services for VaLores L. Kaufman, 94, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
VaLores Kaufman died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home in Newman Grove.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2022
VaLores Leon Kaufman was born on April 29, 1927, on a farm 5 miles north and a half mile west of Newman Grove to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Herman) Borberg. The family moved from the farm into Newman Grove in 1932. VaLores was confirmed at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. She attended Newman Grove Public Schools all 12 years and graduated salutatorian of her class in 1944.
After graduation, she taught school for four years.
On June 8, 1947, she married Tom Kaufman at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Newman Grove. To this union, two sons were born, John in 1950 and James in 1955. They farmed until Tom’s health declined. He passed away in 1994.
VaLores stayed on the farm until moving into Newman Grove in 2014, where she lived until her death.
VaLores was an active member of the United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and a rural social hour club. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, making quilts, attending grandchildren’s events and traveling.
VaLores is survived by her two sons, John (Suzanne) Kaufman and James “Jim” (Kathleen) Kaufman, all of Newman Grove; seven grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Long of Roca, Tony (Becky) Kaufman of Taylors Way, Minn., Joseph (Jenny) Kaufman of Hayden, Idaho, Jesse (Geri) Kaufman of Papillion, Joshua (Katie) Kaufman of Marseilles, Ill., Jacob (Olivia) Kaufman of Omaha, Jason (Chelsea) Kaufman of Newman Grove; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Broberg of Moline, Ill.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Tom; father-in-law and mother-in-law; two sisters, Viola (Albert) Kopecky and Verna Belle (DeLayne) Nelson; brother Vernon Broberg; and sisters-in-law: Ann (Jim) Motl and Ella Lou Kaufman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.