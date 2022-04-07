VaLores Kaufman

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte,
Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Colfax, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope,
Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

&&

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for VaLores L. Kaufman, 94, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

VaLores Kaufman died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1927-2022

VaLores Leon Kaufman was born on April 29, 1927, on a farm 5 miles north and a half mile west of Newman Grove to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Herman) Borberg. The family moved from the farm into Newman Grove in 1932. VaLores was confirmed at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. She attended Newman Grove Public Schools all 12 years and graduated salutatorian of her class in 1944.

After graduation, she taught school for four years.

On June 8, 1947, she married Tom Kaufman at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Newman Grove. To this union, two sons were born, John in 1950 and James in 1955. They farmed until Tom’s health declined. He passed away in 1994.

VaLores stayed on the farm until moving into Newman Grove in 2014, where she lived until her death.

VaLores was an active member of the United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and a rural social hour club. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, making quilts, attending grandchildren’s events and traveling.

VaLores is survived by her two sons, John (Suzanne) Kaufman and James “Jim” (Kathleen) Kaufman, all of Newman Grove; seven grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Long of Roca, Tony (Becky) Kaufman of Taylors Way, Minn., Joseph (Jenny) Kaufman of Hayden, Idaho, Jesse (Geri) Kaufman of Papillion, Joshua (Katie) Kaufman of Marseilles, Ill., Jacob (Olivia) Kaufman of Omaha, Jason (Chelsea) Kaufman of Newman Grove; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Broberg of Moline, Ill.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Tom; father-in-law and mother-in-law; two sisters, Viola (Albert) Kopecky and Verna Belle (DeLayne) Nelson; brother Vernon Broberg; and sisters-in-law: Ann (Jim) Motl and Ella Lou Kaufman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

