SNYDER — Services for Valery Neesen, 90, formerly of Snyder, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Wisner Care Center.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

———

The funeral will be livestreamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.

Valery Joseph Neesen was born on May 22, 1930, to Anton and Christina (Wordekemper) Neesen on the family farm in Cuming County near Aloys. He was baptized at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and attended St. Aloysius Catholic School before graduating from Guardian Angels High School in 1948.

After graduation, Valery helped his father on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was enlisted from 1952 to 1953 and served in Korea. After being honorably discharged with the rank of corporal, Valery returned to the farm.

On Sept. 28, 1954, Valery married Eveline Harms at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Olean. The couple farmed east of Aloys for six years, and Valery worked on a farm north of Howells for three years. The couple moved to Snyder, where he worked for Smeal Manufacturing for several years and the Snyder Co-op, delivering gas and propane for 19 years. His other jobs included the Scribner Alfalfa Mill, Kreikemeier Ag and helping several area farmers. He also helped Eveline with several cleaning jobs.

Survivors include his spouse, Eveline; his children, David (Darcy) Neesen of Stafford, Va., Linda (Jerry) Hofmann of Tabor, S.D., Michael (Jennifer) Neesen of Mansfield, Texas, Thomas (Marina) Neesen of Deferiet, N.Y., Junelle Lopour (dear friend David Ough) of Leigh, Patrick (Kim) Neesen of Norfolk, William “Bill” (Sheryl) Neesen of Prescott, Ariz., and Joel (Tammi) Neesen of Omaha; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine (Dusty) Schlautman of West Point; a sister-in-law, Marlene Neesen of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Valery was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Christina Neesen; his parents-in-law, Ernest and Rose Harms; a brother, Hilary Neesen; and his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Mario) Gasperini and Janetta Harms.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Fire and Rescue and Parkinson’s Research. Lunch at the Snyder Auditorium will follow the burial.

