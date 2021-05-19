Valdene Tietgen

NORFOLK — Services for Valdene J. Tietgen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1926-2021
Valdene “Val” Konopasek was born on Jan. 21, 1926, in Dodge, to Charles and Bertha (Vahle) Konopasek. Later, they moved to Clarkson, where Valdene graduated from high school in 1943. Val then moved to Norfolk and worked in the office at the Lutheran Hospital.
It was while working there that she met Alvin Tietgen at Kings Ballroom. They married on Sept. 24, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk and moved to Wayne.
After two years, Val and Alvin purchased the Tietgen Grocery Store in Carroll. Then, six years later, they moved to Norfolk with their three children: daughter Cheryl and twins Ron and Connie.
Valdene worked for many years at the Ford Motor Co. and later in life was a realtor for Century 21. She retired in 1995.
Val loved to go dancing with her spouse and to go fishing whenever possible. She loved to entertain in her home, play cards with friends, and she belonged to a pitch club. For over 50 years, Val was a member of the United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Don) Sixta and their two children, Sherry Sixta and Christine (Todd) Rinehart; a daughter in-law, Billie Tietgen and children Lauren (Ryan) Jambor and Jake (Ashley) Tietgen; great-grandchildren Ignatius Jambor, Wilhelmina Jambor, Helena Sixta, Austin Sixta, and Maggie Tietgen; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Tietgen and Dorothy Tietgen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alvin; a daughter, Cheryl; a son, Ron; a sister, Ilene; and brothers Gene Cinfel and Donald Konopasek.
Please send donations to the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE, 68701.