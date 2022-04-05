 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Valdene Brabec

Valdene Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Valdene M. Brabec, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Catholic cemetery in Clarkson.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church Foundation or Clarkson Christian Daycare.

1926-2022

Valdene Marie Brabec was welcomed into God’s loving arms on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center, where she had been a resident for the past three months.

Valdene Marie Brabec was born on Sept. 11, 1926, in Clarkson to John and Mary (Mastny) Roether. She attended elementary school in Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School as valedictorian in 1944. She then worked as a secretary in the law office of Alan Dusatko until her fiancé, Marcel Brabec, returned from his Army duties with the European Theatre of Operations in France in February 1946.

Marcel and Valdene were married on April 25, 1946, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They entered into partnership in the local Gambles store with her brother, Allan Roether, which they operated for 41 years. In 1952, the family moved into the house they built on Elm Street and happily lived there while raising their family and fulfilling their life’s work.

Valdene was a kind and gentle soul, a devoted mother and grandmother who loved being surrounded by family. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and outdoor work, as well as painting, crocheting, reading, baking and working crossword puzzles. She loved to share homemade goodies, and the family always looked forward to her special poppyseed tea rings at Christmas time. She spent years researching a detailed family history going back many generations and provided her children with invaluable copies of her work.

Valdene was a devout member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and was active in its altar society, guild and prayer group. She was also a longtime member of FCSLA Branch W080 as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Clarkson Historical Society.

In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling with spouse Marcel; their trip to Rome, Italy, among her favorites. Throughout her life, she remained a loyal fan of Nebraska football and volleyball, Creighton basketball, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.

Left to mourn her passing are her seven children and their families: son Chris (Bonnie) Brabec of Yutan; daughter Phyllis (Glenn) Cada of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter Julie (Thomas) Schulze of Clarkson; daughter Jacqueline (Kerry) Bahns of Wichita, Kan.; daughter Trudy (Robert) Stonacek of Basehor, Kan.; son Robert (Susan) Brabec of Clarkson; and son Richard (Renee) Brabec of Schuyler. She was cherished by her 29 beloved grandchildren, 57 great-grand-children and one great-great granddaughter, along with many nieces and nephews.

Valdene was preceded in death by her spouse, Marcel in 2004; granddaughter Audra Brabec; great-granddaughter Khloe Papousek; brother Allan (Palma) Roether; and brothers-in-law Otto J. (Wanda) Brabec and Ervin (Agnes) Brabec.

In lieu of sending thank-you cards, the family will make donations to local charities.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gene Ebel died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Hale

Sandra Hale

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. Hale will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be at a later date.

Dennis Hart

Dennis Hart

LAUREL — Services for Dennis D. Hart, 58, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Laurel United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Edna Rohrberg

Edna Rohrberg

OSMOND — Private family services for Edna M. Rohrberg, 99, of Osmond will be held at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond with Deacon Patrick Roche officiating. A private family burial will take place at the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

LaVonne Pitzer

LaVonne Pitzer

OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. LaVonne Pitzer died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Woodrow Nelson

Woodrow Nelson

VERDIGRE — Woodrow Nelson, 80, Verdigre, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence.

James Wattier

James Wattier

Services for James L. “Jim” Wattier, 80, of Cimarron, Kan., were held March 25 at the First Baptist Church in Cimarron with the Rev. Richard Deimund officiating. Burial was at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kan., with military honors by KSARNG Funeral Honors and American Legion 8th Dist…

LaVonne Peters

LaVonne Peters

WOOD RIVER — Services for LaVonne R. Peters, 89, Kearney, formerly of Wood River, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. The Revs. Craig Stephens and John Rasmussen of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney will officiate. Burial will be in the Wood Riv…

Marjorie Rayer

Marjorie Rayer

VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara