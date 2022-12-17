MENOMINEE — Services for ValDean Schieffer, 78, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Revs. Mark McKercher and An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
ValDean Schieffer died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to complications from a fall on the ice.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
ValDean Joseph was born on Sept. 1, 1944, in Yankton to Norbert Jacob and Mary E. (Mueller) Schieffer. He attended elementary school at Beaver Creek in rural Crofton, and at the age of 14 years old, he began farming with his father, Norbert.
ValDean was passionate about farming which he did for his entire life. He raised livestock, grain and alfalfa. He hauled hay and did a lot of custom work like hay grinding and stacking for many farmers in Northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. He was very particular on how he cut and stacked his hay and paid attention to detail to please his customers.
ValDean married Nancy Josephine Bart on Feb. 8, 1975, in Verndale, Minn. They made their home on the farm near Beaver Creek.
ValDean was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was president of the Beaver Creek Cemetery. In his younger years, he played a lot of baseball — as pitcher for the Crofton Blue Jays, Hartington and the Yankton Lakers. ValDean enjoyed playing cards, sheep head, pinochle and euchre.
ValDean is survived by his spouse, Nancy of Crofton; five children, Rosanne (Brian) Kath of Willmer, Minn., (their children, Alexa, Brenden, Heidi and Preston), Alan (Mindy) Schieffer of Norfolk (their children, Carter and Cailey), Diane Schieffer of Omaha, Carl (Nancy) Schieffer of Crofton (their children, Hannah, Ashlynn, Breanna and Katelynn), Jon Schieffer of Monticello, Minn.; two brothers, Larry Schieffer of Lincoln, Harley (Linda) Schieffer of Altoona, Iowa; sister Marcia (Marvin) Olnes Jr. of Yankton; sister-in-law Peggy Schieffer of Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Marlan Schieffer; and nephew Jason Wicht.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Schieffer, Gary Freeburg, Brian Goeden, John Merkel, Duane Guenther, Miles Lammers, Keith Zimmerman and Cory Zimmerman. Honorary pallbearers will be ValDean’s grandchildren.
A lunch will follow the burial.