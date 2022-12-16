HARTINGTON — Services for Valdean Schieffer, 78, of Crofton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Valdean Schieffer died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Memorial Services for Janice Robertson, 70, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn A. Jensen, 82, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.
WINSIDE — Services For Irene M. Meyer Fork, 91, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas Hastreiter, 79, of Humphrey will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Steve Emanuel officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.
