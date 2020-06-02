NELIGH — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
———
V. Donald Carr, son of Ruth (Pollock) Carr, was born Nov. 3, 1949, at rural Brunswick. At an early age, he moved to the Star Community east of Elgin. Donald passed away May 31, 2020, in Norfolk with his family at his side.
Donald went to country school at the Star School then Elgin Public for high school. He was active in sports in high school and was one of the first officers of the newly formed FFA Chapter his senior year in 1967. While growing up, Donald was active in 4-H. He has followed in his great-grandfather’s footsteps by being active at the county fair and ag society, where he was currently holding the office of treasurer.
Donald married Ardith DePeel on Aug. 8, 1970. They spent their first years together in Royal, where he drove fuel truck for Dodds Oil Co. Their first son, Jeffrey, joined their family in 1971. When Jeff was a year old, the family moved back to the Elgin area, where he joined his father on the family farm. Their second son, Brian, joined the family in 1973.
In 2001, Donald started working for Sargent Irrigation until he retired. Since retiring, he has enjoyed mowing several lawns and working and welding in his shop. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren, as well as attending their various school activities.
Survivors include his spouse of over 49 years; his sons, Jeffrey (Alisha) Carr and Brian Carr; his grandchildren, Krystal, Kendra, Geoffrey (Harley), Breanna, Brittany (Kordell), Logan, Wyatt and Ethan; his siblings, Janice (Roger) Cook, James (Becky) Carr, Alice (Aaron) Morrison and Richard (Kris) Carr; and many other family members and friends that called him “Pops,” “Sonny” or “Moonie.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Ruth Carr; his grandparents; and his mother-in-law, Dolores DePeel.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Donald’s guestbook.