TILDEN — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.
NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn White, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Chris Squire and the Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
WINSIDE — Graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Navy …
NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
CARROLL — Graveside services for Derald A. Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll. The Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.
HUMPHREY — Services for Kerry Korth, 59, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery.
