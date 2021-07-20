You have permission to edit this article.
Uen Furstenau

NELIGH — Private graveside services for Uen T. Furstenau, 92, Neligh, will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

He died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

1928-2021

Uen Thayden Foy Furstenau was born on Sept. 28, 1928, to Paul and Nell (Clocker) Furstenau at Neligh. He attended School District 24 and Willowdale High School.

On Feb. 19, 1950, he was united in marriage to Clarine Huwaldt at Crawford Valley Methodist Church rural Plainview. He was a farmer for all his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, stock car racing, cattle and his pets.

Uen was a member of District 24 school board for many years.

Survivors include his children, Randy and spouse Karen Furstenau of Stuart, Iowa, and Rhonda and spouse Dave Jedlicka of Schuyler; grandchildren Rodney and Tasha Jedlicka of Schuyler, Bethany and Brad Ferguson of Scribner, Chad and Liz Furstenau of Tilden, Tara and Dana Bly of Milligan, Colo., Tina and Dan Zufall of Strasburg, Colo., and Craig and Lauren Furstenau of Earlham, Iowa; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nona Joan Moon of North Glenn, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and spouse; brothers Junior, Verlon and Bud; and sister Evangeline “Dolly” Hansen.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

