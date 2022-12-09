 Skip to main content
Tyler Hasebroock

STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

2004-2022

Tyler passed away Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence in rural Stanton. He will be deeply missed.

Tyler Benjamin Hasebroock was born on Nov. 3, 2004, in Norfolk to Jerry and Michelle (Tuttle) Hasebroock. Tyler was a senior at Stanton High School. He was active in football and FFA for four years. He enjoyed lifting weights and was a member of the Norfolk Family YMCA. Other hobbies included fishing and hunting.

Tyler was artistic and created beautiful and unique pieces of pottery. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Tyler’s closest friends described him as uplifting, kind-hearted, caring, supportive and energetic. They say, “He made the simplest things fun. He was the life of the group. His laugh will always be the best.” Tyler’s sister Katelyn will hold on to fond memories of fishing with her brother. His nieces always will remember how strong he was as he lifted them up and placed them on his shoulders. His nephew, Collin, will cling to the memory of playing football with his uncle Tyler.

Close friend Malori said, “My favorite memory with Tyler was going fishing and driving around looking for deer at night. We would also make numerous Walmart trips for him to look at things he implied he needed, yet never bought a single thing. McDonald’s and Taco Bell were our favorite place to spend the last of our money, even if we had already eaten 20 minutes earlier. We would drive around listening and screaming to music we liked and, occasionally, we would get out of his car to have a little dance party on the road.”

Tyler’s older brother, Chris, will always remember giving Tyler a ride on the golf cart at their home. They were driving fast and maybe a little reckless. They enjoyed these rides often. But this time, they tipped the golf cart on its side. They laughed it off. No one was hurt, but Tyler ended up with a black eye right before picture day.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Jerry and Michelle Hasebroock of Stanton; siblings Katelyn Hasebroock of Stanton, Gerald Hasebroock Jr. of Norfolk, Meagan and TJ Cook of Norfolk, and Chris and Bethany Hasebroock of Stanton; sister-in-law Ana (Val) Anguiano of Sioux City; nieces and nephews: Lainee, Piper and Lincoln Cook, Collin and Harper Hasebroock, and Logan Hasebroock; grandparents Randall and Idella Tuttle of Ewing; many aunts and uncles; and the Stanton senior Class of 2023.

Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Reba Hasebroock.

Casketbearers will be Gerald Hasebroock, Chris Hasebroock, T.J. Cook, Jeremy Tuttle, David Hasebroock and Mike Elkins. Honorary casketbearers will be the Stanton High School Class of 2023.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

