STANTON — Services for Ty M. Kander, 25, Los Angeles, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by Marine Corps League Cornhusker Detachment.
He died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Los Angeles.
1995-2021
Ty Matthew Kander was born Aug. 1, 1995, at Norfolk, the son of Michael and Julie (Lambert) Kander. He attended preschool through fourth grade in Stanton and was a 2013 graduate of Wahoo Public High School in Wahoo.
He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wahoo.
After high school graduation, Ty joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Feb. 2, 2015. He graduated boot camp on May 1, 2015, and served in VMX-22 as a fixed wing aircraft mechanic on an F-35B until receiving his discharge on Feb. 2, 2020.
After his military service was completed, Ty worked for SpaceX, where he was hired on March 30, 2020, as an electromechanical technician and later transitioned to friction stir weld technician.
Survivors include his mother, Julie and Mike Jirovsky of Ninety Six, S.C.; his father, Mike Kander and Kamala Robinson of Puyallup, Wash.; his brothers, Jacob and Kelsey Kander of Stanton, Kyle and Kaelyn Kander of Austin, Texas, Dustin and Shananda Jirovsky of Monte Vista, Colo., Michael and Janelle Jirovsky of Cedar Bluffs; his sisters, Tamara and Nick Petersen of Summerville, S.C., Krista and Nick Kirby of Lincoln; his grandparents, Robert and Carol Kander of Pierz, Minn., Shirlee Lambert and Clyde Peterson of Lance Creek, Wyo., David and Sharon Hackett of Torrington, Wyo., and Don Jirovsky of Garland, Texas.
Ty was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karen Kander, and his grandmother, Marilyn Jirovsky.
The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net or on Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary Facebook page.