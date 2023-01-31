NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.
Ty Eberhardt died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla.
1985-2023
He was born Sept. 23, 1985, in Tilden to Rick and Verna Eberhardt. He graduated from the Alternatives for Success Program at Norfolk High School.
After graduation, Ty went to work for the Overhead Door Co., Guarantee Roofing and Hank and Snooks Mint Bar. He enjoyed fishing, camping, music, concerts and Husker and Broncos football.
Ty is survived by his loving parents, Rick and Verna; three children, Dathen, Skye and Walker (his mother Erin Schlake); sisters Traci (Milas) Eberhardt Haynes, Crystal Eberhardt and Sadie Eberhardt; nephews Kurtis, Kolby, Kyler, Logan and Carson; nieces Charity, Kassidy and Ayrianna; girlfriend Shay Lee; uncles Rod and Randy Eberhardt, Dean and Blain Albus, Mike and aunt Cari Kraft; aunt Nancy Albus; great-aunt Ilene O’Dey; cousins and brothers from other mothers, Kyle, Nate, Brent, Nick and Jeramiah and many many more.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many good friends.
Memorials will to be directed to his children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.