NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ty Eberhardt died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla.
NORFOLK — Services for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. A graveside service will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Fleming, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Fleming died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk .
ATKINSON — Services for Larry E. Lemburg, 84, St. Paul, will be at a later date under the direction of Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Larry Lemburg died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
WAYNE — Services for Jim R. Mitchell, 73, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.
BEAVER CITY — Services for Kay A. (Hanzlik) Weaver, 65, Beaver City, formerly of Verdel and Niobrara, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Faith Community Church in Beaver City.
PETERSBURG — Donna M. Ketteler, 89, Petersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Ambra R. Morris, 102, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.