Turena Bauer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Turena L. Bauer, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Saturday. Masks are required.

She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Born Oct. 11, 1951, in Tilden, Turena L. Bauer was the daughter of LeRoy H. and Evelyn M. (Spencer) Mock. She attended grade school at District 69 country school in Boone County. While a student at the country school, the school was destroyed by a tornado while the students were there. She graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1969, then later attended and graduated from Northeast Community College in 1971. She later graduated from Wayne State College in 2000 with a degree in human service counseling.

She married Stuart Warren Bauer Sr. on Feb. 19, 1972, at the South Branch Church in rural Albion. Turena worked for Sherwood Medical in Norfolk as an inspector for 26 years. She later worked at the Pierce Manor from 2000 to 2006, at Countryside Home in Madison from 2006 to 2014, and then Norfolk Transportation from 2015 to 2016.

Turena loved her Savior Jesus who died on the cross for her, and she loved her family and church very much. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk, where she was a Sunday school teacher, as well as part of the ladies aid, mission board and Bible classes. She also was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, local Salvation Riders (past president and secretary), and the American Legion Riders.

Survivors include her spouse, Stuart Bauer Sr. of Norfolk; a son, Stuart (Teri) Bauer Jr. of Norfolk; a daughter, Theresa (Mark) Stiles of Blue Springs, Mo.; five grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Schulenberg, Sam Stiles, Jack Stiles, Rowdy Bauer and Rylee Bauer; a great-granddaughter, Leota; parents LeRoy (Evelyn) Mock of Tilden; siblings Marlene (Howard) Rathjen of Lincoln, Dwight (Irene) Mock of Wayne, Leanna (Scott) Rorie of Elmwood, Galen (June) Mock of Norfolk and Kenneth Mock of Oakland.

Organist for the funeral will be Darlene Wolff and soloist will be Linda Meikle, singing “You Say.” Congregational songs will be “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Loves Me.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

