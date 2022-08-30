 Skip to main content
Ruby Nelson

WAYNE — Services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Ruby Nelson died Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Darwin Tweedy

It is with our family’s deepest sorrow we inform you Darwin Lee Tweedy passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Jason Bourquin

ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

Arnold Patzel

ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Milford Weaver

NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy…

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. John Carrier will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Mike Carley

WISNER — Private services for Mike Carley, 72, Wisner, will be Friday, Sept. 2.

Ruby Nelson

Brenda Schmidt

O’NEILL — Services for Brenda Schmidt, 74, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Ewing.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara