WAYNE — Services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Ruby Nelson died Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
It is with our family’s deepest sorrow we inform you Darwin Lee Tweedy passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.
NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy…
OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. John Carrier will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
O’NEILL — Services for Brenda Schmidt, 74, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Ewing.