Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. John Carrier will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Plainview.

Raymond Doerr died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Service in Norfolk.

Ashburn Funeral Homes in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2022

Ray was born on Aug. 20, 1937, to Reinhard and Bertha (Von Rentzell) Doerr east of Creighton. He was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church near Wausa. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Creighton High School in 1955.

While in high school, he participated in all sports and qualified for state in track his senior year. He attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State College, playing football at each. He graduated in 1959 from Wayne State College with a bachelor of arts degree and a master’s degree in 1973.

He married Joyce Emory at Golgotha Lutheran Church on Dec. 27, 1959. To this union were born two children, Susan and David.

Ray taught social studies at high schools in Dunbar, Tilden and Plainview for a total of 42 years retiring in 2001. During his career, Ray coached football, basketball, volleyball and track. He was also the athletic director at Plainview High School for many years. Ray was a referee for football, volleyball and basketball and was a starter for many track meets in the area. Ray was also part of the Teammates Mentoring program.

Honors received for his contributions to sports include the Northeast Nebraska Track & Field Achievement Award in 2003, the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic Lifetime Contributor Award in 2017 and the Plainview High School Hall of Fame in 2021.

During the summers, he worked construction, was a groundskeeper at the Plainview Country Club and owned K-Lawn, a lawn fertilizing business.

Ray was an avid gardener, collector of coins and stamps and liked to fish and hunt. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to help his family, friends and neighbors. Ray was presently a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Preceding him in death was his son, David; his parents; his brothers, Melvin, Leslie and Milford; his sisters, Mardella Smith and Ethel Guernsey; his sisters-in-law, Janice Doerr and Joyce Emory; brothers-in-law Larry Emory, Robert Emory and Donald Emory.

Survivors include Joyce, his spouse of 62 years; daughter Susan (Rock) Fehringer of Pierce; daughter-in-law Patrice Doerr of Everett, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Natisha Poindexter, Billy Poindexter, Jessica (Jeff) Johnson, Jennifer (friend Drew Serio) Julich, Anthony (Meagan) Fehringer, Zachary Fehringer and Davis Doerr; nine great-grandchildren, Isaac, Mateo, Amara, Christian, Bailee, Amari, Aubrey, Ava and Emerson; sister Stella (Luther) Gutz; sisters-in-laws Janiece Carr and Gladys Doerr; brothers-in-law Leroy Emory and Tom Guernsey; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

