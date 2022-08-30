NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151 and American Legion Post 74.
Milford Weaver died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
1936-2022
Milford Floyd was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Center to Floyd and Norma (Kraemaer) Weaver. Milford was baptized by the Methodist minister at McLean but was raised in the Congregational Church at Center.
Milford attended Center Public School and graduated in May 1954. He then went to Norfolk to attend Norfolk Junior College. Milford spent the winters staying with his grandparents, Clyde and Bessie Weaver. While in college, he took a course in banking sponsored by the Nebraska Bankers Association. After graduation in 1956, Milford was offered two banking jobs but decided to first fulfill his military duty.
Milford joined the U.S. Navy for two years of active duty and four years in the Reserves. Milford spent three months at the Great Lakes Training Center for his basic training, where he marched in the Drum Corp. He was then transferred to the Naval Air Base in Hutchinson, Kan., where he worked in the Base Payroll Office.
After a year, he was transferred to the USS Hancock CVA-19 aircraft carrier on the West Coast. While on the carrier, he traveled to Hawaii and Japan. Milford received an honorable discharge from the Navy at Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif.
Milford married soon after returning home, but the marriage ended in divorce. Milford was awarded full custody of their two sons, Dennis and Jerry. Sadly, in June of 1969, Jerry was in a drowning accident.
After returning to Nebraska, he became a teller at the Bank of Norfolk, where he worked for 30 years. Milford retired as vice president.
On Dec. 20, 1969, Milford married Audrey (Cowie) Bain. Audrey had three children from a previous marriage, Roger, Dale and Betty Bain. Milford and Audrey were married for 52 years.
Upon retirement, the couple traveled to Texas with their trailer to spend the winter for several years. Milford and Audrey belonged to the Valley Vagabond Camping Club.
During his time in Norfolk, Milford was very active in several organizations: Norfolk Junior Chamber of Commerce, Norfolk Optimist Club, Rotary Club, Parents Without Partners, where he and Audrey met, and was scoutmaster of the Boy Scout Troop 120.
Milford was very active in the Shriners. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 55, Sesotris Shrine in Lincoln. Milford was a member of the Model T Patrol and drove his car in many Fourth of July parades in Norfolk and neighboring towns. He was a Ham Radio operator.
He is survived by his son, Dennis (Annie) Weaver of Bethalto, Ill.; two stepsons, Roger (Meg) Bain of Clarksville, Tenn., and Dale (Sherlyn) Bain of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren Brandon (Erin) Austin, Nicole Weaver, Jill Weaver, Ryan (Amanda) Bain, Stacey (Bob) Stark, Sarah (Chris) Bain, and Rachel Bain; and great-grandchildren Jason Roberts and Ava Austin.
Milford was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Audrey; son Jerry; stepdaughter Betty; and grandson Royce.
He would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph’s Care Center for the wonderful care that he and Audrey received as residents in their facility.
