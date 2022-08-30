WISNER — Private services for Mike Carley, 72, Wisner, will be Friday, Sept. 2.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Mike Carley died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Omaha.
1950-2022
Michael Ray Carley was born on May 5, 1950, in Ainsworth to Marvin and Wanda (Lanz) Carley. Mike spent some of his formative years in the care of his grandparents, Grace and Lloyd Carley. He attended schools in Ainsworth and Long Pine before moving to Beemer in 1963 and graduating from Beemer High School in 1968.
Mike married Nancy Kirkland in July 1972 in Pilger and welcomed three daughters, Cherinda, Jennifer and Jamie. For the past 14 years, Mike has been in a relationship with Nancy Bales.
Throughout his life, Mike displayed a variety of talents as he worked as an electrician and a plumber. He then employed all of those skills as a City of Wisner employee. He continued to work as a feed truck driver until his death.
Mike was a former member of the Wisner Volunteer Fire Department and the Wisner Jaycee’s.
Mike enjoyed a number of hobbies, such as metal detecting, collecting coins and other memorabilia, and gambling.
Left to mourn his passing are daughters Cher (Derrick) Moore of Norfolk, Jenny Carley (Jeremy Kerbel) of Stanton and Jamie (Curmill) Meaux of Norfolk; companion Nancy Bales of Wisner; grandchildren Jaida Carely, Colby (Abigale) Carley, Kyla Moore, Kaliyah Meaux, Sydney Mitchell, Kamari Moore and Jazzy Meaux; also two great-grandchildren, Sienna Froewlich and Lyric Moore; a brother, Jim (Nancy) Carley of Long Pine; along with the Bales family, Troy (Becky) Bales, Tabitha Larsen, Travis (Janice) Bales; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandi Disney.