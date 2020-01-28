Lyle Thies

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Thies, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate.
Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, both of Norfolk, and the U.S. Army Honors Guard. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Lyle E. Thies, son of Rudolph and Marie (Zurcher) Thies, was born June 20, 1933, in Tilden. He was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Reformed Church in Tilden and graduated from Tilden High School in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Army from May 22, 1953, to May 11, 1955.
On Sept. 1, 1957, he married Carol Asmus at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. The couple lived in Norfolk.
Lyle worked at the Norfolk Livestock Market for 38 years. He drove the Norfolk Livestock wagon and team of horses in local and area parades throughout the years. After he retired, he worked two years for Affiliated Foods loading trucks.
Lyle enjoyed gardening, watching traffic go by his house and socializing. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and the American Legion and VFW, both in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Carol Thies of Norfolk; a son, Terry (Mari) Thies of Pierce; a daughter, Deb Schulz of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Donna) Thies of Tilden; and a sister, Marj Johnson of Blair.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Marie; a son, Daniel Thies; and a sister, Lois Asmus.
Music will be provided by organist, Starla Landkamer, on congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “Old Rugged Cross,” and “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me.”
Casketbearers will be Jeremiah Schulz, Neal Sivers, Caleb Schulz, Josh Beltz, Jamie Putters and Ben Thies.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.