BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Lila Tangeman died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2022
Lila Mae Tangeman was born May 31, 1935, to Richard Lukens and Gladys (Lindner) Lukens. She attended country school through the sixth grade northeast of Bloomfield.
On June 6, 1954, Lila was united in marriage to Dale Tangeman at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. To this union, two sons were born: Monte Dale and Joey Gene.
Lila worked many jobs over the years and most were in the food industry between cooking and waiting tables. They included the Devil’s Nest Bar, the Village Inn, First Trinity School, Good Samaritan Center, Stockmen’s Café “Shorty’s,” and the final years at Curt’s Lanes. She was well known for her fried chicken.
Lila was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale; her oldest son, Monte; her parents, Richard and Gladys; her sisters, Fae Sonnichsen and Betty (Harold) Hill; a brother, Robert Lukens; and a brother-in-law, Leon Tangeman.
She is survived by her son, Joe (Deb) Tangeman of Bloomfield; grandchildren: Kurt (Kylie) Tangeman, Jonathan Tangeman and Nicole Tangeman; great-grandchildren Graci, Hendrix and Monroe Tangeman and Sevastion, Savina and Savonte Tangeman; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Tangeman; and many nieces and nephews.