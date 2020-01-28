LYNCH — Services for Keith Thomson, 59, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Ivan “Keith” Thomson, also known as “Beef,” was born on Dec. 22, 1960, to Ivan J. and Dorothy (Purviance) Thomson, the third child of eight. He grew up in Lynch and attended Lynch Public School, graduating in 1979. He was active in football, basketball, track and baseball. He also worked the Omaha World Herald paper route. After high school, Keith attended college at the University of Springfield, graduating with a degree in automotive in 1981.
He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in wildlife biology. It was there that he met Cindy Woitalewicz. They were married in 1983. To this union, Samantha Anna Lee Thomson was born. They resided in Plattsmouth while Keith was employed with Nebraska Game and Parks.
Later, he was transferred to Tecumseh by the game and parks. Keith later was employed by Cable TV in Holdrege and Broken Bow.
He returned to Lynch to work at Three River Telco in 1989, where he continued to work for 31 years.
On July 24, 1993, he was united in marriage to Gina Marie Larson. To this union five children were born: Larissa, 17, Trevor, 15, Connor, 14, Sierra, 11, and Makayla, 5 .
Keith had many talents. He specialized in taxidermy, construction, woodworking, mechanics and more. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting sports, Husker football and Western movies.
He loved his children and grandchildren, spending time with them, teaching them his talents and going hunting, fishing, playing ice hockey, sledding, coaching baseball and soccer and attending all their extra-curricular activities.
Keith also coached his kids in shooting sports for 10 years, helping them compete at many state and national events. He was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Keith is survived by spouse, Gina (Larson) Thomson; his children, Larissa, Trevor, Connor, Sierra and Makayla of Page; his daughter, Samantha (Philip) Griffin of Snellville, Ga., and their children, Macie, Haylee, Walker and Christian; his mother, Dorothy Thomson of Lynch; and his siblings, Denis Thomson of Norfolk, Kevin Thomson of Lynch, Jim Thomson of Calloway, Mike Thomson of Lynch, Michelle Thomson of Pierce, and Deanna Mulhair of Palmyra; his father- and mother-in-law, Lynn and Jane Larson of Page; his sisters-in-law, Marina Larson of Robbinsdale, Minn., and Valerie Livingston of Orchard; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan; his sister, Cindy; maternal grandparents, Roy and Helen Purviance; his paternal grandparents, Clayton and Icle Thomson; and a brother-in-law, Craig Livingston.