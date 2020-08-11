James Honcik

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Honcik, 60, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.

Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Memorials may be directed to the Red Cross.

He died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

James Edward “Jim” Honcik was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Wichita, Kan., to Robert and Verna (Gall) Honcik. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1978. After high school, Jim worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 21 years. He then went to work at Nucor Steel where he was in the quality assurance line until his passing.

Jim married Gigi Hardin in 1980. To this union, two sons were born, Bryan and Tyler. In 1999, he married Shellee Hill.

Jim loved to play racquetball, watch the Huskers play football, and play cards with his family. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his family.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Shellee of 20 years; sons Bryan Honcik (Melissa) of Norfolk, Tyler Honcik (Laura) of Omaha, Philip Fields (Flip) of Dusseldorf, Germany, Andrew Workman of Lincoln; daughters Leslie Bell (Eric) of Frisco, Texas, Jessica Messenger (Brian) of Lewistown, Pa., Tessa Workman (Jesse Burke) of Norfolk; sisters Kathy Kahny (Roger) of Norfolk, Carol Winter (Larry) of Columbus, Cindy Stange (Bruce) of Stanton, Judy Lovette (Joe) of Sacramento, Calif.; brother Randy Honcik (Sara Carothers) of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; and mother Verna Honcik.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Honcik; and brother Rob Honcik.

