Irene Beed

O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and continue until the time of the service.

Irene Beed died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home near Chambers.

Memorials may be directed to the Chambers Volunteer Fire Department.

AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.

COLUMBUS — Services for Daniel “Dan” Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in Winside.

BASSETT — Memorial services for Jerry L. Caldwell, 56, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Revs. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

