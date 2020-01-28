Debra Lucht

STANTON — Services for Debra R. Lucht, 62, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
———
Debra Renay Lucht was born May 16, 1957, at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, the daughter of Arvon and Dorothy (Heiderman) Kruger. Deb grew up Hoskins and attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and attended Winside High School.
In June 1982, Deb married James Schwartz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Of this union was born a daughter, Allison. The couple later divorced.
Deb worked at several places over the years: first at Norfolk’s Holiday Inn and then Wolf’s Den and Stanton Nursing Home in Stanton.
Deb married the love of her life, Marvin “Luke” Lucht, on Aug. 5, 1998, at Sturgis, S.D. They enjoyed traveling to the Black Hills and Sturgis every year.
She loved planting her flowers in the spring, baking and trying new recipes, enjoyed watching the Food Network and was an avid Nebraska football fan.
Deb was a kind-hearted soul. She always was willing to help out anyone who asked. She loved spoiling her great-nieces and -nephews. She will truly be missed.
Surviving Deb are her daughter, Allison Schwartz of Stanton; a sister, Diane Jenkins of Norfolk; a brother, David Kruger of Norfolk; her nephews, TeJay Mielke and Codie Mielke of Norfolk and Joshua and Jessica Kruger of Madison; her niece, Lacohn and Ryan Anderson of Norfolk; a stepdaughter, Michelle Lucht of Norfolk; stepgrandkids, Cassandra and Bret Lee of Norfolk and Nathan Frehrichs of Norfolk; stepgreat-grandson, Noah Lee; four great-nephews and five great-nieces.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her spouse, Marvin “Luke” Lucht; a grandson, Lucas James Schwartz; a stepson, Jason Lucht; and her grandparents, Ray and Minnie Heiderman and Frank and Marie Kruger.
Special taped music at the service will be “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazon Grace” and “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton and “Go Rest High on the Mountain” by Vince Gill.
Pallbearers will be TeJay Mielke, Codie Mielke, Joshua Kruger, David Schumacher, Rick Heiderman and Lacohn Anderson.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.