Darwin Tweedy

It is with our family’s deepest sorrow we inform you Darwin Lee Tweedy passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Darwin was born Oct. 19, 1946, at his home in Norfolk, the fourth of six children to Orville and Luella Tweedy. He graduated in 1965 from Norfolk Senior High.
Darwin married Charlotte Irene Cole on Feb. 26, 1965. To this union, four children were born: Joseph, Shelly (spouse Kent Scott), Shantell (spouse Brian Bos) and Scott.
Darwin worked at Vulcraft as a draftsman from May 1965 until his retirement in June 2005. He loved golfing, fishing, camping, but most of all, his family. They meant everything to him.
He was a wonderful grandfather to seven grandchildren; Jeremy Scott (spouse Jamie), Jessie Hammond (spouse Justin), Madilyn Tweedy, Makenna Tweedy, Sam Tweedy, Hailey Bos and Kaitlyn Bos, as well as three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Scott, Judah Scott and Jameson Hammonds. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Charlotte; son Joseph; brother David; and his parents.
On July 16, 2016, in Norfolk, Darwin married Jean Michaels and her family: Jared and Aubrey Michaels (children Delani, Deacon) and Jessica and Andy Grasz (child Joel).
Darwin also is survived by siblings Roger and Martha Tweedy, Carol and Jim Thompson, Linda and Larry Peterson, Dennis and Diane Tweedy and sister-in-law Gloria Tweedy.
In addition to services in Largo on Friday, Sept. 2, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Life Point Church, 715 W. Madison Ave., in Norfolk. His family thanks you for your love and continued support.