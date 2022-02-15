 Skip to main content
Daniel Gillespie

OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services. A vigil will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with visitation beginning an hour prior.

Daniel Gillespie died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Bennington.

Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary of Omaha and Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne are in charge of the arrangements.

