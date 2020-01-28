Dale Bowman

ALBION — Memorial services for Dale W. Bowman, 90, Kearney, formerly of Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 of Albion and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
He died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.