NORFOLK — Memorial services for Art E. Lee, 84, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at The Villa at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Columbia, Mo.
STANTON — Services for Debra R. Lucht, 62, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Pilger Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Virginia Mackey, 94, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
OMAHA — Services for Dr. Thomas P. O’Keefe, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha.
NELIGH — Services for Roy Davis, 75, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Mike Eckley will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
ALBION — Memorial services for Dale W. Bowman, 90, Kearney, formerly of Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 of Albion and the …
WYNOT — Services for Jessica M. Eskins, 39, Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Roger W. Pofahl, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.