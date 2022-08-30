 Skip to main content
Arnold Patzel

ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Arnold Patzel died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

1962-2022

Arnold Eugene “Arnie” Patzel, son of Eugene Robert and Mary Jean “Jeannie” (Bumgardner) Patzel, was born on March 14, 1962, in Newman Grove. Arnie was baptized, received his first communion and was confirmed all at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Arnie attended Newman Grove Public Schools. He later received his G.E.D. and attended classes at Central Community College in Columbus.

In 1980, Arnie was involved in a diving accident. Although this left him confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life, it didn’t slow him down. Through his entire life, he remained positive about life. Following his diving accident, Arnie lived in Omaha, Burwell, and then returned to Newman Grove.

Arnie loved drawing, fishing, bird watching and seeing the annual Sandhill Crane migration. He also enjoyed football, stock car races and spending time with his friends.

Arnie is survived by his mother, Mary Jean “Jeannie” Patzel of Newman Grove; daughter Cassie (Chris) Casey of Blair and their children, Sean, Lillian and Liam; son Jessie (Jamie) London of Norfolk and their children, Elliot, William and Emory; three siblings, Eileen (Lance) Griswold of Omaha, Marlene Duffy of Carroll and Arlene (Richard) Borgheiinck of Newman Grove; nieces and nephews Blake Prorok; Brittney (Jesse Vance) Prorok and their children, Graham and Noah; Bryan (Lucy) Widhalm and their children, Damian, Dominick, Danicka and Deneese; Benjamin (Sarahi Lozano) Widhalm and their daughter Adalyn; Bridgette Borgheiinck; Breanna Borgheiinck; Bethany Borgheiinck; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Ernestine Bumgardner and Herman and Alta Patzel; father Eugene Robert Patzel; sister Charlene L. “Charlie” Kuehler; niece Danielle Patzel; and nephew Blake Widhalm.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

