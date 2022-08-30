NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Annie Leinen died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1966-2022
Anna Marie “Annie” Leinen, daughter of Noel and Jeanne (Kurth) Leinen, was born June 4, 1966, at LeMars, Iowa. She attended Norfolk Senior High School and graduated in 1984.
Annie moved to Lincoln after graduation and worked for the department of roads until she moved to Cartersville, Ga., in 2000. There she worked as a consultant for Bartow County Roads and Bridges.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Annie moved back to Norfolk in 2020. She fought a courageous battle but lost her fight on Aug. 28, 2022.
Since she was young, Annie had a habit of bringing home stray animals “that just happened to follow her home.” She had a very strong bond with animals and never lived without one. Annie also gave to the poor and needy; she was a friend to many.
Annie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
Annie is survived by her parents, Noel and Jeanne (Kurth) Leinen of Norfolk, and siblings Julie (Greg) Batenhorst and their sons, Jesse Emerson and Nick Emerson, all of Norfolk and Cindy (Brandon) Decker and their sons, Nate Decker and Evan Decker, all of Tilden.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Clara Leinen, Wilber and Beulah Kurth, and Marie Westendorf, and brother-in-law Daniel Emerson.