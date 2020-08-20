Troy Miller

ORCHARD — A celebration of life for Troy L. Miller, 57, will be 1-5 p.m. Sept. 6, at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard.
He died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1963-2020
Troy was born on March 10, 1963, to Diana J. (Classen) McCarty and Jerry L. Miller.
He graduated from Buhler High School in Buhler, Kan., in 1981. He then returned to Orchard to work along side his dad doing construction work around the Orchard area.
In June 1992, he met Kristine (Kris) Tabbert and her daughter, Kailee (Tabbert) Schrock. He quickly became an amazing father to Kailee. In January 2007, he welcomed his son, Dane, into the world, and then in November 2009 welcomed his daughter, Abbigail (Abbi), to the family. In 2013, he became a grandpa for the first time. He now has two amazing grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel Schrock, and was patiently awaiting on the arrival of his third grandchild, Kathryn, any day.
His true passion for the outdoors was something he shared with everyone around him. He loved going to archery shoots with his family, as well as hunting, fishing and playing board games with his kids and nephew Zander every chance he could get.
Watching Dane play baseball brought him so much joy, and he was always there to cheer his kids on every chance he could in what ever they were doing. Then, on Feb. 29, 2020, Troy and Kristine were “officially” engaged, and they were starting to plan their wedding some time in the spring of 2021.
Troy is survived by fiancée, Kristine (Tabbert); Dane and Abbigail Miller of Orchard; mother Diana McCarty of Gretna; father Jerry Miller of Omaha; sister Danielle Singley of Blair; nephew Noah Singley of Lincoln; brother Christopher Miller of Norfolk; stepdaughter Kailee and Joseph (Joe), Elizabeth and Daniel Schrock of Ewing; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Catharine Miller; uncle Bradley Classen; grandparents Jack and Opal (Jean) Classen and Harlan and Ruby Miller; and aunt Jackie Auman.
In honor of Troy, shoes are optional.