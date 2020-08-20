You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troy Miller

ORCHARD — A celebration of life for Troy L. Miller, 57, will be 1-5 p.m. Sept. 6, at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard.

He died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

1963-2020

Troy was born on March 10, 1963, to Diana J. (Classen) McCarty and Jerry L. Miller.

He graduated from Buhler High School in Buhler, Kan., in 1981. He then returned to Orchard to work along side his dad doing construction work around the Orchard area.

In June 1992, he met Kristine (Kris) Tabbert and her daughter, Kailee (Tabbert) Schrock. He quickly became an amazing father to Kailee. In January 2007, he welcomed his son, Dane, into the world, and then in November 2009 welcomed his daughter, Abbigail (Abbi), to the family. In 2013, he became a grandpa for the first time. He now has two amazing grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel Schrock, and was patiently awaiting on the arrival of his third grandchild, Kathryn, any day.

His true passion for the outdoors was something he shared with everyone around him. He loved going to archery shoots with his family, as well as hunting, fishing and playing board games with his kids and nephew Zander every chance he could get.

Watching Dane play baseball brought him so much joy, and he was always there to cheer his kids on every chance he could in what ever they were doing. Then, on Feb. 29, 2020, Troy and Kristine were “officially” engaged, and they were starting to plan their wedding some time in the spring of 2021.

Troy is survived by fiancée, Kristine (Tabbert); Dane and Abbigail Miller of Orchard; mother Diana McCarty of Gretna; father Jerry Miller of Omaha; sister Danielle Singley of Blair; nephew Noah Singley of Lincoln; brother Christopher Miller of Norfolk; stepdaughter Kailee and Joseph (Joe), Elizabeth and Daniel Schrock of Ewing; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catharine Miller; uncle Bradley Classen; grandparents Jack and Opal (Jean) Classen and Harlan and Ruby Miller; and aunt Jackie Auman.

In honor of Troy, shoes are optional.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Wachholtz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Troy Miller

ORCHARD — A celebration of life for Troy L. Miller, 57, will be 1-5 p.m. Sept. 6, at the United Methodist Church Hall in Orchard.

Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald O. “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Rosemary Peyton

Rosemary Peyton

STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas, 58, LuVerne, Iowa, died Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Glenn Gibbs

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.

Phyllis Wachholtz

OSMOND — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. 

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-