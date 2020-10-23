Troy Kuchar

TILDEN — Private services for Troy “T.J.” Kuchar, 39, Meadow Grove, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. B.J. Fouts of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek will officiate with burial at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
1981-2020
Troy Jonathon “T.J.” Kuchar, son of Michael Dale and Karren Jean (Praeuner) Kuchar, was born July 14, 1981, at Norfolk. T.J. was homeschooled and lived south of Meadow Grove throughout his lifetime.
T.J. was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center. During the summer, he participated in the “S.M.I.L.E.” Horse riding therapy program, which he loved.
He enjoyed his “Sunday day off” with his Grandpa “Pal.” T.J. also liked to play Monopoly, cook with his grandpa, play pool and spend time with his two nieces, Mazzy and Sophia. He was so proud to be their uncle, and he loved them very much.
T.J. is survived by his mother, Karren Kuchar of Meadow Grove; his brother, Joel (Amy) Kuchar of Meadow Grove; his nieces, Mazzy and Sophia; his beloved grandfather, Kenny “Pal” Praeuner; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kuchar; his grandparents, Betsy and Willis Kuchar; and his grandmother, Flora Mae Praeuner.
Memorials and flowers may be sent to Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home 303 E. Second St., Tilden, NE 68781.