Troy Boettger

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Troy L. Boettger, 54, Poplar Bluff, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Ponca Tribe Gymnasium in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
PILGER — Services for Norman Peterson, 87, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Harder, 82, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Maurer, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
CLEARWATER — Services for Vera Dell Stuhr, 83, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Brugger, 82, Council Bluffs, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
AINSWORTH — Services for Billy David, 64, Bassett, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
NORFOLK — Services for Helen E. Frank, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
COLUMBUS — Services for Eugene D. Zimmerer, 86, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
