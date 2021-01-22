Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. Friday at the Inwood Community Center.
Local services will be Monday, Jan. 25, in Pilger with visitation from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. Burial will be at 11 a.m. in the Pilger Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all events.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home following a battle with cancer.
Porter Funeral Home of Inwood and Minnick Funeral Home of Wisner are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to West Lyon School’s theater and music departments, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Inwood Museum, all of Inwood, or the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
1969-2021
The service will be live streamed at https://www.porterfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Trisha-Lombard.
Trisha Jo (Meyer) Lombard, 51, was born Aug. 8, 1969, at West Point, to LaRayne (Gemelke) and Kevin Meyer. She was baptized by the Rev. Richard Achgill at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger and confirmed there by the Rev. Kenneth Wittrock.
She lived on farms south of Pilger, attending Stanton County country School District 14 through sixth grade and Wisner-Pilger Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1987. The family moved to the Koehlmoos/Gemelke family farm in 1982.
She graduated with honors through the Neihardt Scholars program from Wayne State College in Wayne in May 1991, with a major in music merchandising and a minor in business. She was a member of the Wildcats marching and concert bands, the Wayne State choir and Madrigal Singers. She was the second president of the Tau Beta Sigma Band Sorority.
Following graduation, she lived at Fremont, where she was employed at Tom’s Music House, and Omaha, where she managed Malecki Music Express at Crossroads Mall.
She returned to Wayne State College, earning a bachelor of science degree in education with an endorsement in special education. She received her master’s degree in literacy in 2002 from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
She married William Lombard III on Oct. 24, 1992, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple moved to Larchwood, Iowa, in 1997, and Inwood, Iowa, in 1999. Trish taught at West Lyon Community School for the past 24 years, retiring in December 2020.
She was active in the Inwood and West Lyon Schools communities, co-directing junior and senior high musicals; charter member and treasurer of the Inwood Museum; her beloved Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, its Cozy Caps for cancer patients project, and Northwest Iowa Cursillo.
Mourning her passing are her immediate family: spouse Bill Lombard; daughters Tara Jo (Lucas) Bouwman and grandson Declan of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Katrina Marie at home; her mother, LaRayne Topp of Wisner; a sister, Brenda (Harold) Breitkreutz, Ian and Ella of Wisner; a brother, Clinton (Hillary) Meyer, Wilhelmina and August of Woodville, Wis.; grandparents Alma and Melvin Meyer of Pilger; parents-in-law William Jr. and Carol Lombard of Inwood; and stepsisters Trisha Topp (Monte Howerton) and Tracy Topp (Matthew Marsolek) both of Arlee, Montana, and their families; plus aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is welcomed home by her father, Kevin Meyer; stepfather Dale Topp; grandparents Bernitha and Emil Gemelke; aunt Joleen Meyer and uncle Ronnie Gemelke.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.