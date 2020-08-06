You have permission to edit this article.
Trilvian Cerny

Trilvian Cerny

FREMONT — Services for Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny, 84, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Masks are recommended at the visitation and funeral.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Trilvian M. “Tril” Cerny was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Hooper, to Joseph and Agnes (Brehmer) Nacke.

She married Joseph E. Cerny on May 26, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper. Joseph died Nov. 27, 2002.

Tril lived in Fremont most of her life. She was employed at J.C. Penney’s in Fremont for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and pinochle.

Tril is survived by sons Bryan (Connie) Cerny of Winchester, Calif., and Arnold (Niki Henkel) Cerny of Beatrice; daughters Catherine Helgenberger of Fremont and Nadine Ernesti of Yankton; brother Hubert Nacke of Northridge, Calif.; sisters Lou (Rich) Rosno of Grand Island, Sally (Bob) Price and Connie (Keith) Weinzetl, all of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; brother Daniel Nacke; sister Therese Grimm; son-in-law Jeffrey Helgenberger; and sister-in-law Ilene Nacke.

Live streaming will be available on www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

