NORFOLK — Trevion R. Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Trevion R. Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Robert Shenshew, 72, Oakdale, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Oakdale Community Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Gary L. “Grizzley” Weldon, 74, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, St. Edward, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard an…
HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WISNER — Services for LaDonna Deitloff, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, of Osmond are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.