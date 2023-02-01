NORFOLK — Memorial services for Trevion R.A. “T.J.” Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. A private inurnment service will be at a later date.
Trevion Richardson Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
2022-2023
T.J. was born on April 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk to Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin. Tre junior loved playing with his older siblings. His smile and laughter echoed through our house in a way that leaves a lasting noise forever. His favorite foods were applesauce, noodles and mashed potatoes. He was getting his third tooth and was almost going to crawl. T.J. was the light of our home.
Survivors are T.J.’s mother, Caitlin Marvin of Norfolk; father Trevion Richardson of Norfolk; siblings Zayvion, Tariq, Taliyah and Zyah; maternal grandparents Dan (Colleen) Marvin of Norfolk; paternal grandfather Larry (Celeste) Williams of York; paternal grandmother Kimberly Williams of Wichita, Kan.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.