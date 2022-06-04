HARTINGTON — Services for Trenten L. Tanderup, 26, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Tuesday at the church an hour prior to services.
Trenten Tanderup died unexpectedly Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Madison.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.