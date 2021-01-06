HARTINGTON — Services for Mrs. Andy (Treasure) Evans, 36, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died from cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Merle Liewer, 75, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
PLATTSMOUTH — Private memorial services for Donald D. “Don” Steube, 80, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…
NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.